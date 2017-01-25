K-P it house All set to launch ‘Digital Strategy’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa information record house is all set to launch a country’s first-ever ‘Digital Strategy for K-P’.
The ‘Digital K-P’ plan is expected to be launched during a board’s Digital Youth Summit 2017 scheduled to be hold in May.
The strategy, according to officials, was being grown with technical assistance from a World Bank and will have inclusive effects on a province.
It will assistance emanate pursuit opportunities, urge supervision services and build an entrepreneurship ecosystem in K-P which, according to a officials concerned, will anchor a province’s digital transformation.
The plan has been focusing on Digital Access, Digital Governance, Digital Economy and Digital Skills, says a K-P IT Board’s MD Dr Shahbaz Khan.
“It will assistance entrepreneurs start new IT business with low cost as compared to other businesses in other sectors,” Khan told The Express Tribune, adding in sequence to contest with a fast-growing IT world, digital skills will be focusing on shortening ability gaps and gripping graduates adult to date.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.
