Mobile hacking: Govt alerted to Indian cyber espionage

FAISALABAD: The sovereign supervision has destined a authorities endangered to take surety measures opposite cyber crusade after it emerged that antagonistic Indian agencies had grown ‘links to penetrate mobiles of Pakistanis’.

In an central communication released to all sovereign ministries, departments, including provincial governments by a Federal Cabinet Division National Telecom Information Technology Security Board (NITSB), a duplicate of that is accessible with The Express Tribune, a supervision has released SOPs opposite such ‘malicious link(s)’.

According to a directive, “WhatsApp has recently launched a video job feature. Because of a recognition of WhatsApp, hackers are holding advantage and promulgation fake emails and summary to implement antagonistic app underneath a clothe of enabling WhatsApp video feature.”

It forked out that “the reported links are grown by Indians; therefore, it is clear that Indian antagonistic agencies are attempting to penetrate mobiles of Pakistani users.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017

