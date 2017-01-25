Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Old feud: Two shot passed on justice premises  

Old feud: Two shot passed on justice premises  
FAISALABAD: Two people were killed inside a sessions justice premises in Depalpur, Okara on Tuesday.

Depalpur SHO Ijaz Ahmad told The Express Tribune Niaz Ahmad, who was a complainant in a murder case, seemed in a justice of Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas for a hearing.

His respondents were sitting on a table outward a justice when Niaz non-stop unenlightened glow during them, injuring Bilqees Bibi, Sakina Bibi, Mehar Ali, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Ramazan.

A military ensure deployed during a justice dismissed during Niaz, murdering him on a spot. The harmed were taken to Depalpur tehsil domicile hospital, where Bilqees succumbed to her injuries while a condition of others was pronounced to be critical.

The SHO pronounced a occurrence was a outcome of an aged animosity between a dual parties.

He combined that they were allegedly concerned in several murder cases. The box will be purebred when a family of a defunct proceed a police, he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

