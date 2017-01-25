Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Health care: Expansion of Erdogan sanatorium begins  

Posted date : January 25, 2017 In Commerce
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has pronounced a series of beds in Recep Tayyip Erdogn Hospital, Muzaffargarh would be primarily increasing to 250 and afterwards to 500 later.

He voiced these views in a assembly with Adviser to Turkish Prime Minister, Kamil Kolabs on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting, Shehbaz Sharif pronounced Turkey has always upheld Pakistan and a nation has done extensive swell underneath a care of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He pronounced enlargement of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Punjab Government Hospital in Muzaffargarh has been started and after a enlargement a series of beds in sanatorium would be primarily increasing to 250 and after to 500.

He pronounced complicated health comforts were being supposing in a sanatorium and it was one of a best hospitals in Pakistan.

Shehbaz pronounced Turkey had supposing initial assistance for a investiture of this sanatorium though a supervision is providing comforts too.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

