Lawyers’ elections: Hamid Khan’s Professional Group secures tip LBA slot

LAHORE: Advocate Chaudhry Tanveer Akhtar of Hamid Khan’s Professional Group became boss of a Lahore Bar Association for 2017-18 by defeating his opposition Advocate Malik Arshad of Asma Jahangir’s Friends group.
In Monday’s choosing of a Lahore Bar Association, Tanveer bagged 2,448, while Malik Arshad grabbed 1,861 votes in a presidential race. On a container of dual vice-president seats, Naveed Chughtai and Irfan Tarar were announced as a winning possibilities who grabbed 2,255 and 1,681 votes, respectively.
On dual seats of secretaries, Advocate Farhan Jafri bagged 2,155, while Malik Faisal Awan had 1,249 votes.
VP Model Town chair was already decided, while Advocate Alia Atif Khan was inaugurated unopposed on a chair of Joint Secretary. Advocate Shahid Ali Bhatti was inaugurated as Finance Secretary and Advocate Samina Tufail Malik was inaugurated unopposed as auditor of a bar.
The choosing turnover was low as usually 4,400 out of 17,900 (24.58%) authorised electorate expel their ballots. Many lawyers pronounced a check in holding polling was a vital reason behind a low turnout. Besides that, many lawyers remained bustling in their duties on Monday and could not expel their votes.
Some lawyers against a preference of Pakistan Bar Council, that announced Muhammad Naeem Hasan Watto and Hassamuddin Khan Bisirya as unopposed winners. According to council’s decision, Watto will suffer a VP’s container for initial 6 months while Bisirya will be a VP for a final 6 months.
The elections, formerly scheduled on Jan 14, were behind compartment Jan 23 after a biometric complement adopted by a bar went out of order.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.
