Census 2017: Workshop for master trainers begins 

LAHORE: A training seminar for master trainers, who will after sight census collectors in their particular districts for National Census 2017, started on Tuesday.

Lahore Division Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal inaugurated a training, where 52 master trainers from preparation and race gratification departments are holding part. After execution of a workshop, certificates will be awarded to a master trainers.

The 6th inhabitant census will flog off on Mar 15 for that Lahore will be divided in 7 census districts, Kasur in four, Sheikhupura in 5 and Nankana Sahib in 3 census districts.

As per a central schedule, Lahore multiplication will be divided in 13,626 blocks, 1,624 circles and 289 charges.

Addressing a master trainers, Sumbal pronounced all participants should compensate correct courtesy to training seminar and sight census collectors in their particular districts so they could liberate their inhabitant avocation of collecting census data.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 25th, 2017.

