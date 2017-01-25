Morocco reject holders Ivory Coast from Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco’s players applaud during a finish of a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations organisation C football compare between Morocco and Ivory Coast on Jan 24, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
OYEM: Defending champions a Ivory Coast were sent make-up from a Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to a Morocco side coached by their aged trainer Herve Renard.
A shining Rachid Alioui idea gave Morocco a feat in Oyem in northern Gabon as a Atlas Lions marched on to a quarter-finals alongside DR Congo.
An considerable Congolese side eased to a 3-1 win opposite Togo in a night’s other diversion in Port-Gentil as they hermetic tip symbol in Group C.
But it is a rejecting of a Elephants, winners in 2015 after a chastisement shoot-out opposite Ghana, that overshadows all else. Their depart is a latest blow to a contest following beforehand exits for hosts Gabon and much-fancied Algeria in a final few days.
And for a fourth uninterrupted Cup of Nations, a reigning champions will be absent from a quarter-finals, though a winning manager from dual years ago will be in a final eight.
The blond, indian 48-year-old, wearing his propitious white shirt, hopes to turn a initial manager to win 3 Cup of Nations titles with 3 opposite countries carrying also won it with Zambia in 2012.
“Today we kick a Ivory Coast on a bad representation that valid to be a leveller. Now a new foe starts with a knockout matches, that will be most like this one, and we will need a winning mentality,” pronounced Renard.
Alioui, of French second-tier side Nimes, twisted in a high long-range bid during a finish of a counterattack only past a hour symbol to mangle a deadlock and leave a Ivorians wanting to measure twice to stay alive. They could not.
“It is an measureless disappointment. My thoughts go out to all Ivorians who are going by a formidable time,” pronounced their French manager Michel Dussuyer.
“I take responsibility. We did not do a objectives. Our aspiration was to get past a initial turn and keep a title. It is going to be a formidable night,” he combined as he refused to be drawn on his destiny in a job.
As a Ivorians ready to go home, Morocco will now conduct to Port-Gentil for a quarter-final while DR Congo make their approach behind to Oyem.
Florent Ibenge’s side indispensable only a pull to validate though a 3-1 win over Togo cumulative tip symbol and a demeanour of their opening on a intolerable representation suggests a 2015 semi-finalists contingency be seen as genuine contenders to win a prize now.
Junior Kabananga dismissed past Togo’s surrogate goalkeeper Cedric Mensah for a opener only before a half-hour symbol and he also headed opposite a post before to a interval.
Neeskens Kebano of Fulham lobbed in a second idea 9 mins into a second duration after latching onto Marcel Tisserand’s punt downfield.
Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba pulled one behind for Togo though a Paul-Jose Mpoku free-kick with 10 mins left that struck a underside of a bar and came down only over a line cumulative a win.
“Having left tip of a organisation after dual rounds of games we indispensable to sojourn observant and we did that,” pronounced Ibenge. “They gave us a trepidation after we had left 2-0 adult and had we not grown as a organisation interjection to a dual years we have spent together we competence have panicked.”
Togo and their captain Emmanuel Adebayor were given a ensure of honour during a finish by a Congolese players though they go home carrying unsuccessful to register a win.
The organisation theatre concludes on Wednesday when Ghana and Egypt strife in Port-Gentil and Mali accommodate already-eliminated Uganda in Oyem in Group D.
Egypt need a pull to secure swell to a final 8 along with Ghana, though if they trip adult Mali could take advantage by violence a Ugandans.
