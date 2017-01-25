US President Donald Trump speaks during a Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in a Blue Room of a White House in Washington, US. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revisit a United States after this year, during a phone call on Tuesday in that a leaders discussed mercantile and invulnerability cooperation.
In a readout of a conversation, a White House pronounced a dual leaders also discussed confidence in South and Central Asia. The segment includes Afghanistan, where US infantry are still battling Taliban militants, and Pakistan.
There are concerns, though, that Trump might lift behind a US confidence powerful from a region, exposing India to a rising China. His tough line on immigration and “America First” jobs process could make it worse for India’s information record zone to send staff to a US to do plan work.
How Trump will figure Pakistan-US ties
The dual leaders “resolved that a United States and India mount shoulder to shoulder in a tellurian quarrel opposite terrorism,” according to a readout that was posted on a White House website.
Tweeting from his personal account, Modi pronounced his review with Trump had been “warm”, and that they would work closely in a entrance days to serve strengthen shared ties.
Delhi is carefree that this will continue underneath Trump, who
courted a votes of a Indian diaspora in his presidential
run.
Trump’s oath to anathema immigration by Muslims from countries he says bay militants has also played good among Modi’s Hindu-nationalist base, that is antagonistic to Pakistan.
‘Goodwill gesture’: Pakistan ‘convinces deserter’ infantryman to lapse to India
There are concerns, though, that Trump might lift behind a US confidence powerful from a region, exposing India to a rising China. His tough line on immigration and “America First” jobs process could make it worse for India’s information record zone to send staff to a US to do plan work.
