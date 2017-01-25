Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Trump says to horde India's Modi for US revisit after this year: White House

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in a Blue Room of a White House in Washington, US. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revisit a United States after this year, during a phone call on Tuesday in that a leaders discussed mercantile and invulnerability cooperation.

In a readout of a conversation, a White House pronounced a dual leaders also discussed confidence in South and Central Asia. The segment includes Afghanistan, where US infantry are still battling Taliban militants, and Pakistan.

How Trump will figure Pakistan-US ties

The dual leaders “resolved that a United States and India mount shoulder to shoulder in a tellurian quarrel opposite terrorism,” according to a readout that was posted on a White House website.

Tweeting from his personal account, Modi pronounced his review with Trump had been “warm”, and that they would work closely in a entrance days to serve strengthen shared ties.

 

Delhi is carefree that this will continue underneath Trump, who
courted a votes of a Indian diaspora in his presidential
run.

Trump’s oath to anathema immigration by Muslims from countries he says bay militants has also played good among Modi’s Hindu-nationalist base, that is antagonistic to Pakistan.

‘Goodwill gesture’: Pakistan ‘convinces deserter’ infantryman to lapse to India

There are concerns, though, that Trump might lift behind a US confidence powerful from a region, exposing India to a rising China. His tough line on immigration and “America First” jobs process could make it worse for India’s information record zone to send staff to a US to do plan work.

