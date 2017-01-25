Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Rakesh Roshan reveals either he will watch Raees

January 25, 2017
Rakesh Roshan reveals either he will watch Raees
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has said he will be happy to watch his film Kaabil again, instead of examination Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

At a special screening of Kaabil held on Monday, Rakesh was asked either he will be examination Raees as it is releasing on a same day as his son’s film. To this a filmmaker said, “No, we will watch Kaabil once again.”

Hrithik had recently pronounced in an talk that his father was harm over a strife of Raees and Kaabil. Both a cinema recover today.

Battle of a blockbusters: Kaabil contra Raees

Talking about his son’s performance, Rakesh said: “Hrithik has given a smashing performance. He has set a trail for all a new actors to follow him, to see as an actor how good he is. we am unapproachable of him not since he is my son, though (because) he is a excellent actor.”

The special screening was attended by celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kunal Kohli, Urvashi Rautela and Ahmed Khan, among others.

Man dies perplexing to locate glance of Shah Rukh Khan during railway station

“I desired a film and Hrithik’s performance,” pronounced Sonam, while Anil said, “The film will have a really good run during a box office.”

Writer Javed Akhtar found Kaabil an superb and trendsetter film.

A regretful thriller, Kaabil features Hrithik and singer Yami Gautam personification a visually marred couple.

