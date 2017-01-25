Exiled Pastry Chef, Tamem Al Sakka is seen operative in his fritter shop, “Konditorei Damaskus” in a Neukoeln community of Berlin on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN: A Syrian family of fritter chefs, a Sakkas, once gay a people of Homs with their sugar-soaked Levantine delicacies, until a sleet of bombs incited them into refugees. Now, after a four-year odyssey, they have reopened a family’s sweet-tooth breakwater in Berlin, a baklava emporium called a “Damaskus Konditorei”.
In a bittersweet story of war, loss, outcast and rebuilding, a family was postulated breakwater in Germany and, opposite a odds, non-stop their new patisserie final summer. “Even yet it’s really formidable to find a pursuit in Germany, we said, ‘let’s go and try!’” pronounced Tamem, 42, a youngest of 3 brothers.
Four years have upheld given a Sakkas fled Homs, Syria’s third biggest city, that became a insurgent citadel early in a fight that started in 2011. Suffocated by a prolonged army siege, a city saw extreme fighting that pushed many of a residents to leave all behind and run.
The family of 16 – a 3 brothers, Salim, Rami and Tamem al-Sakka, with their parents, wives and children – initial fled to Lebanon, afterwards Egypt. They done it to Berlin over dual years ago with hopes for a improved life, like some-more than 600,000 associate Syrians who have gained protected breakwater in Germany.
Master artisans
In their flight, all they could lift was a expertise upheld down by their father, Suleiman, 83, who founded a Homs fritter emporium some-more than 40 years ago. The honeyed fruits of their work are on appetizing arrangement on vast steel trays – pyramids of tiny immature bulb cakes, lonesome with shredded pistachio and dank with rose water. The aromas of orange freshness and almond rush by a room, a eye lingers on shredded fritter bird nests called esh al-bulbul, and maamoul shortbread filled with dates, pistachios or walnuts.
Before Syria’s torrent of glow and death, a nation was famous via a Middle East for a excellence of a sweets. “This is due to a peculiarity of tender materials, such as Aleppo pistachios,” explains French-Syrian fritter builder Myriam Sabet, who runs a Maison Aleph patisserie in Paris. “And to a ancestral expertise of a master artisans who envy ensure their production secrets.”
In Syria, opposite cities – whose names now elicit a horrors of fight and pang – have prolonged been compared with their informal specialities. While a collateral Damascus loves barazek sugarine pistachio and sesame cookies, a blurb centre of Aleppo was famous to have a debility for nougats and almond. The wealth of executive Homs and Hama are honeyed cheese rolls famous as halawet el-jibn.
An worker drizzle sugarine onto a Knaffa in a “Konditorei Damaskus” fritter emporium in a Neukoeln community of Berlin on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
“At initial my hermit pronounced to me, ‘Let’s not make this dessert, a Germans won’t like it, it’s too complicated for a pastry,” pronounced Tamem. But he was valid wrong and now says Berliners can’t get adequate of his sugarine treats.
‘Music, language, pastry’
During a new visit, many business were Syrians fervent for a ambience of home, a cheese fritter called kunafeh dripping in gummy syrup. Some who have mislaid all contend they feel taken behind to peacetime Syria, a memory of afternoons in a shade of bougainvillea.
“Only music, denunciation and fritter can ride we to these pleasing memories, it’s universal,” smiled Sabet. Many German customers, who cautiously look into a shop, go on to take their initial stairs on a new culinary tour of discovery. “When they come in here, they watch, infrequently they seem afraid!”, laughed Tamem. “What they like is a baklava”, he added, indicating to Syria’s signature fritter done of layers of filo, pressed with chopped nuts and hold together with honey.
The artisan’s eyes grow cloudy when he thinks about Syrian pistachios – “the best in a world” – that he can no longer abrade to furnish his delicacies.
The Sakkas now get their nuts from Turkey, and their cheese from Italy. “In Homs, a emporium employed 40 people, a fritter was laid out on 150 block metres (1,614 block feet) on dual floors, and on tip of that we had a large workshop”, Tamem removed with nostalgia.
The some-more medium Damaskus Konditorei is located on a Berlin entrance nicknamed a capital’s “Arab street” – a prolonged approach from a 13th century souks of Homs, filled with a smell of spices, perfumes and pastries.
For now, home is only a honeyed memory for a Sakkas.
