Nadal ousts energetic Raonic to strech semi-final

Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal claimed a widespread straight-sets win over universe series 3 Milos Raonic to allege to a semi-finals during a Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion was too clinical for a Canadian, winning 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in dual hours 44 mins and will play Bulgaria’s 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in Friday’s semi-final. He leads Dimitrov 7-1.

Federer, Wawrinka to strife in all-Swiss Australian Open semi-final

Nadal kept alive hopes of a much-anticipated ninth Grand Slam final with his good opposition Roger Federer as a contest got down to a final four.

It is a Spanish great’s initial Grand Slam semi-final coming given his final 2014 French Open delight after new damage setbacks.

“Milos is a really formidable opponent. He kick me dual weeks ago in Brisbane in a tough compare so we motionless to go a small bit some-more inside a justice on a lapse tonight,” pronounced Nadal. “I knew that there were going to be tough moments in a compare with a actor like him, that he has one of a tip serves in a tour.”

Murray’s hunt for fugitive Australian Open pretension ends in dismay

It was a 30-year-old Spaniard’s fifth Australian Open semi-final and his 24th in Grand Slams.

Nadal is behest to win his second Australian Open pretension and turn a initial male in a Open Era — and usually a third male in story — to win any of a 4 Grand Slam titles twice.

Konta calls Serena thrashing ‘best experience’

With his feat Nadal is projected to arise to 6 in subsequent week’s ATP rankings unless Dimitrov goes on to win a Australian title, in that box he would be series seven.

A pretension in Melbourne would lift Nadal to fourth on a universe rankings.

