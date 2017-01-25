Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » iPhone users can now use WhatsApp but Internet

iPhone users can now use WhatsApp but Internet

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 25, 2017 In Showbiz 0
iPhone users can now use WhatsApp but Internet
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new refurbish for iOS that creates a horde of new changes on how a app functions.

Queue adult messages offline

We all have faced a conditions in which we consider that we have messaged someone but after come to know that a summary never went since of a bad internet connection.

Five WhatsApp hacks we need to master now

However, now those days are up. WhatsApp has finally rolled out an refurbish that brings iPhone users on standard with Android users as we can finally reserve adult messages when your phone is offline for them to be automatically sent once we accept reception.

Previously, any messages or images sent offline on iOS inclination would destroy and had to be manually sent again when a phone connects.

Send adult to 30 images in one go

The second change is associated to picture sending. When you’re a solitary print taker during an eventuality and face a fusillade of messages from friends seeking we to share all a photos, we are mostly stranded reckoning out how to send so many images together as WhatsApp had a extent of 10 images per post.

Now, after a prolonged hiatus, there’s some growth done in this courtesy as iPhone users will now be means to send adult to 30 images in one go.

You can now transparent specific discuss information

WhatsApp is also creation changes to assistance we conduct your discuss data. Previously, users could see accurately how many storage any discuss occupies.

Now with a latest update, we can transparent any neglected discuss use so that all nonessential conversations can give approach for some-more storage. You can also undo certain summary types, like videos, from specific chats.

WhatsApp stops operative on some devices

Further, you’ll know accurately how many storage we are stealing distinct a required transparent discuss choice in a discuss window.

The latest WhatsApp chronicle 2.17.1 is now accessible for download to all iPhone users (running iOS 7 or higher). While many updates make teenager changes in an app though this update seems like one we shouldn’t miss.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pictures of a day: Jan 25, 2017
Russia orders restraint of Dailymotion video site
iPhone users can now use WhatsApp but Internet
Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements
Azhar should be given some-more time, says Umar Gul
Tayyaba woe case: CJP expresses exasperation over military swell report
SRK, Hrithik sell honeyed tweets as Raees and Kaabil clash
Michael Jackson’s daughter claims father was murdered
India issues visa to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team
Nadal ousts energetic Raonic to strech semi-final
How India’s ‘Garden City’ became rubbish city
Rakesh Roshan reveals either he will watch Raees

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions