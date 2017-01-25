KARACHI: Pakistan Blind Cricket Team will be withdrawal for India on Jan 28 to attend in a T20 Blind Cricket World Cup after a Indian High Commission (IHC) released visas for a Pakistani group on Wednesday, sensitive Director Information Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Asif Azeem.
The matches will be hold in New Delhi and Bangalore from Jan 30 to Feb 12, while a group will leave by a Wagah border.
“The IHC released a visas on Wednesday, that is good news,” PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told The Express Tribune. “We have perceived a visas of a group who are now watchful for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a Interior Minister.”
He serve suggested that accede has been postulated and NOC is only a ritual that will be perceived in a day and afterwards a group will leave for India on Saturday. “It is a unequivocally good pointer for a reconstruction of sporting activities between a dual countries. We are carefree of behaving good in a tournament,” he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, PBCC announced a 17-member patrol for a second book of T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. Shah authorized a group for a contest that was sent to him by a preference committee.
Muhammad Jamil will lead a group in immature during a contest while Anees Javed will be his deputy. Meanwhile, a group includes Muhammad Ayyaz, Sajid Nawaz, Amir Ashfaq, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Zaffar Iqbal, Ayub Khan, Badar Munir, Nisar Ali, Matiullah, Muhammad Akram, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, Muhammad Ijaz and Sanaullah Khan.
India issues visa to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team
Habibullah will be roving with a group as group manager, Abdul Razzaq as conduct manager and Tahir Mehmood Butt as trainer.
Apart from Pakistan and hosts India, teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also be seen in movement during a tournament.
Pakistan will play their matches in New Delhi and Bangalore as a group opens the debate on Jan 30 with a compare opposite New Zealand.
