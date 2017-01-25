Azhar Ali’s captaincy in a 50-over format is underneath scruitney after Pakistan mislaid ODI array opposite Australia.
Azhar should be given some-more time, says Umar Gul
Azhar Ali’s captaincy in a 50-over format is underneath scruitney after Pakistan mislaid ODI array opposite Australia.
PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan maestro pacer Umar Gul has come out in support of ODI captain Azhar Ali, who is underneath vigour after a Men in Green suffered another array detriment underneath his leadership.
Even nonetheless Azhar has mislaid 15 of a 16 matches he has captained opposite a stream tip 8 teams, Gul believes a right-handed batsman should be given some-more time to settle himself as a skipper in a 50-over format.
Azhar admits players are homesick
“Azhar’s possess opening is pang though some-more importantly, he is not means to broach as a captain,” pronounced Gul while articulate to PakPassion.net. “However, he is still immature and learning, that is because we am a organisation follower that instead of replacing Azhar, we should let him settle himself as a captain.”
The 32-year-old also discussed a team’s gloomy uncover in a ongoing five-match series. “From what we can see, detached from a apparent fielding lapses during essential stages, there was an component of tired that caused a players to not perform during their best,” he said. “Not usually that, though a bowlers usually achieved good in rags and did not broach in a genocide overs as well.”
Decision on Azhar’s captaincy will be taken after Australia ODIs, says Shaharyar
Gul, who has represented a Men in Green 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is, was vicious of middle-order batsman Umar Akmal’s performance in a initial 4 matches of a series, where he scored usually 83 runs during an normal of only a shade over 28, that too during a really unsatisfactory strike rate of 71.42.
“Umar Akmal is one actor about whom we have been observant for years that he has genuine talent, though he has not been means to do probity with it,” he added. “For someone with so most potential, it is startling that his shot preference is not good during all. He is not a new actor and has played utterly a few games for Pakistan, nonetheless he is not means to finish games for a team.
Gul also criticised a batsmen’s fitness. “His aptness turn is also hampering his opening as well, where he seems to have gained a lot of weight and this was not a box in a past that is worrying.”
