Wednesday , 25 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 25, 2017 In Commerce 0
Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A Palestinian immature male carries bricks amid a rubble of broken buildings in Beit Hanoun in a northern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFPA Palestinian immature male carries bricks amid a rubble of broken buildings in Beit Hanoun in a northern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFP

A Palestinian immature male carries bricks amid a rubble of broken buildings in Beit Hanoun in a northern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFP

CAIRO: The Arab League on Wednesday cursed Israel’s proclamation of new settlements as a pointer of disregard for a general village and an barrier to peace.

Israel on Tuesday authorized 2,500 new homes in a assigned West Bank in a vital enlargement of settlements following a choosing of US President Donald Trump.

Obama expelled $221 million to Palestinians in final hours

The pierce drew widespread general criticism. The allotment are seen as bootleg underneath general law and vital stumbling blocks to assent as they are built on land a Palestinians wish for their possess state.

Tuesday’s proclamation “confirms a Israeli government’s approach, that is full of disregard and rebuttal for a will of a general (community),” a conduct of a Cairo-based Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, pronounced in a statement.

The matter indicted Israel of “causing all efforts to exercise a two-state resolution to fail.” It suggested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supervision was feeling “strengthened” by “recent general developments”.

Israel municipality approves hundreds of allotment homes in easterly Jerusalem

Trump has signalled clever support for Israel, and Israeli worried politicians have sought to take advantage, with hardliners job for an finish to a thought of a Palestinian state.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pictures of a day: Jan 25, 2017
Russia orders restraint of Dailymotion video site
iPhone users can now use WhatsApp but Internet
Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements
Azhar should be given some-more time, says Umar Gul
Tayyaba woe case: CJP expresses exasperation over military swell report
SRK, Hrithik sell honeyed tweets as Raees and Kaabil clash
Michael Jackson’s daughter claims father was murdered
India issues visa to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team
Nadal ousts energetic Raonic to strech semi-final
How India’s ‘Garden City’ became rubbish city
Rakesh Roshan reveals either he will watch Raees

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions