A beacon on a post during nightfall in Les Sables d’Olonne, western France. PHOTO: AFP
January 25, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 25, 2017
A beacon on a post during nightfall in Les Sables d’Olonne, western France. PHOTO: AFP
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on ...
January 25, 2017
Michael Jackson’s daughter claims father was murdered
January 25, 2017
How India’s ‘Garden City’ became rubbish city
January 25, 2017
Microsoft feat in abroad information remoteness box ...
January 25, 2017