“Dear @iamsrk currently as a coach Im certain u will enthuse me nonetheless again with #Raaes and as a tyro we wish we are unapproachable of me with #Kaabil,” Hrithik wrote to SRK.
“@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlie of releases. That said…my adore to u @yamigautam father @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome,” Shah Rukh replied.
Hrithik’s Kaabil co-star Yami likened a strife to a “chiming sound”. “@iamsrk While d universe calls it strife n expects a clangour, we glory d agreeable sound it makes! All fitness fr both #Kaabil n #Raees @iHrithik,” she wrote.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
SRK, Hrithik sell honeyed tweets as Raees and Kaabil clash
Hrithik and Shah Rukh during a stage in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. PHOTO: INDIAN EXPRESS
As Raees and Kaabil battle it out during a box bureau currently (Wednesday), Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan common a heartwarming Twitter exchange.
While filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had publicly voiced his agonise over a box bureau strife earlier, looks like there is no bad blood between Duggu and King Khan.
Battle of a blockbusters: Kaabil contra Raees
