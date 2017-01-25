Wednesday , 25 January 2017
SRK, Hrithik sell honeyed tweets as Raees and Kaabil clash

SRK, Hrithik sell honeyed tweets as Raees and Kaabil clash
Hrithik and Shah Rukh during a stage in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. PHOTO: INDIAN EXPRESS

Hrithik and Shah Rukh during a stage in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. PHOTO: INDIAN EXPRESS

As Raees and Kaabil battle it out during a box bureau currently (Wednesday), Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan common a heartwarming Twitter exchange.

While filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had publicly voiced his agonise over a box bureau strife earlier, looks like there is no bad blood between Duggu and King Khan.

Battle of a blockbusters: Kaabil contra Raees

“Dear @iamsrk currently as a coach Im certain u will enthuse me nonetheless again with #Raaes and as a tyro we wish we are unapproachable of me with #Kaabil,” Hrithik wrote to SRK.

“@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlie of releases. That said…my adore to u @yamigautam father @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome,” Shah Rukh replied.

Hrithik’s Kaabil co-star Yami likened a strife to a “chiming sound”. “@iamsrk While d universe calls it strife n expects a clangour, we glory d agreeable sound it makes! All fitness fr both #Kaabil n #Raees @iHrithik,” she wrote.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

