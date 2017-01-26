Thursday , 26 January 2017
Joint work: LCCI inks MoU with other chambers

“More than 3.2 million SMEs are functioning in Pakistan, they minister roughly 30% in GDP,” LCCI President Sohail Lashari.

 LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)  with Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat Chambers of Commerce Industry to make corner efforts for a means of a business community. As per a MoU, a chambers would develop a one plan on a issues of common interest, share and sell all trade-related information with any other for augmenting competitiveness of products and shortening a cost of doing business. The LCCI, Rahimyar Khan and Gujrat CCIs will concur in credentials of proposals for dig and taxation matters, budgetary recommendations and other inhabitant policies. The chambers would control corner investigate studies to strengthen industries in their particular areas.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.

