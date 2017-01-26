PESHAWAR: A deputy commission of a World Bank led by Vincant Palmade on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Minerals Development Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli and discussed matters of mutual interest. The World Bank commission sensitive a apportion about their seductiveness in investing in a vegetable zone in light of Peshawar Torkham Economic Corridor Project and extended eagerness for collaborating in this regard. Minerals Development Secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam, DG Minerals Development Syed Muhammad Shah and other applicable high ups were benefaction on a occasion. Welcoming a World Bank’s cooperation, K-P apportion pronounced that a provincial supervision appreciates investment interests as it is also endeavouring to foster a vegetable zone in a province.
Investment in vegetable sector: World Bank expresses interest
PESHAWAR: A deputy commission of a World Bank led by Vincant Palmade on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Minerals Development Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli and discussed matters of mutual interest. The World Bank commission sensitive a apportion about their seductiveness in investing in a vegetable zone in light of Peshawar Torkham Economic Corridor Project and extended eagerness for collaborating in this regard. Minerals Development Secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam, DG Minerals Development Syed Muhammad Shah and other applicable high ups were benefaction on a occasion. Welcoming a World Bank’s cooperation, K-P apportion pronounced that a provincial supervision appreciates investment interests as it is also endeavouring to foster a vegetable zone in a province.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Flag carrier: PIA’s financial predicament worsens after ...
January 26, 2017
Joint work: LCCI inks MoU with other ...
January 26, 2017
Strengthening defences
January 25, 2017
Trump immigration and Pakistanis
January 25, 2017