MULTAN: The Punjab Prison Department is operative on a offer for deputing a psychiatrist in any jail opposite a range with a aim to safeguard effective reconstruction of offenders.
This was pronounced by District Prison Superintendent Malik Asif Ammar on Wednesday.
The step was being taken as partial of jail reforms chalked out in a seductiveness of underneath hearing prisoners, he said, adding a dialect believed in “hate for crimes though not for criminals.”
Malik Aisf pronounced self-improvement opportunities and probable superintendence were being supposing to offenders to capacitate them turn law-abiding citizens.
Replying to a doubt about gratification projects, he pronounced offset diet, health caring comforts for womanlike prisoners, preparation opportunities and H2O filtration plants were being supposing to inmates. There are around 900 inmates in district Jail Multan, he added.
Jail reforms: Deputation of jail psychiatrists on a cards
MULTAN: The Punjab Prison Department is operative on a offer for deputing a psychiatrist in any jail opposite a range with a aim to safeguard effective reconstruction of offenders.
This was pronounced by District Prison Superintendent Malik Asif Ammar on Wednesday.
The step was being taken as partial of jail reforms chalked out in a seductiveness of underneath hearing prisoners, he said, adding a dialect believed in “hate for crimes though not for criminals.”
Malik Aisf pronounced self-improvement opportunities and probable superintendence were being supposing to offenders to capacitate them turn law-abiding citizens.
Replying to a doubt about gratification projects, he pronounced offset diet, health caring comforts for womanlike prisoners, preparation opportunities and H2O filtration plants were being supposing to inmates. There are around 900 inmates in district Jail Multan, he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
CPEC: another Marshall Plan?
January 25, 2017
If in doubt — feign it
January 25, 2017
Unfulfilled guarantee of birthright tourism
January 25, 2017
Russia orders restraint of Dailymotion video site
January 25, 2017