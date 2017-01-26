Thursday , 26 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Jail reforms: Deputation of jail psychiatrists on a cards   

Jail reforms: Deputation of jail psychiatrists on a cards   

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 26, 2017 In Sports 0
Jail reforms: Deputation of jail psychiatrists on a cards   
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MULTAN: The Punjab Prison Department is operative on a offer for deputing a psychiatrist in any jail opposite a range with a aim to safeguard effective reconstruction of offenders.

This was pronounced by District Prison Superintendent Malik Asif Ammar on Wednesday.

The step was being taken as partial of jail reforms chalked out in a seductiveness of underneath hearing prisoners, he said, adding a dialect believed in “hate for crimes though not for criminals.”

Malik Aisf pronounced self-improvement opportunities and probable superintendence were being supposing to offenders to capacitate them turn law-abiding citizens.

Replying to a doubt about gratification projects, he pronounced offset diet, health caring comforts for womanlike prisoners, preparation opportunities and H2O filtration plants were being supposing to inmates. There are around 900 inmates in district Jail Multan, he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Matter of convenience: Service corridors systematic for OLMT   
Jail reforms: Deputation of jail psychiatrists on a cards   
Joint work: LCCI inks MoU with other chambers
‘FC prepared to foil enemies’ designs opposite CPEC’
CPEC: another Marshall Plan?
Strengthening defences
British consider tank downgrades US to ‘flawed democracy’
If in doubt — feign it
Trump immigration and Pakistanis
Syrians float initial sight opposite Aleppo in years
The highway not taken
Unfulfilled guarantee of birthright tourism

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions