LAHORE: An executive cabinet assembly of Punjab Boy Scouts Association while commendatory a annual bill of Rs206 million for 2016-17 on Wednesday has motionless to settle Scouts Complex in a city. The capitulation was accorded in a assembly presided over by Provincial Scouts Commissioner Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.
He pronounced a Punjab supervision has motionless to settle “Scouts Complex” on an area measuring 112 kanals on Walton Road, Lahore.
Volunteerism: Scouts formidable to be set adult in city
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.
