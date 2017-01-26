Volunteerism: Scouts formidable to be set adult in city  

Thursday , 26 January 2017
LAHORE: An executive cabinet assembly of Punjab Boy Scouts Association while commendatory a annual bill of Rs206 million for 2016-17 on Wednesday has motionless to settle Scouts Complex in a city. The capitulation was accorded in a assembly presided over by Provincial Scouts Commissioner Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

He pronounced a Punjab supervision has motionless to settle “Scouts Complex” on an area measuring 112 kanals on Walton Road, Lahore.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.

