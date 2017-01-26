Thursday , 26 January 2017
Matter of convenience: Service corridors systematic for OLMT   

LAHORE: The Punjab supervision has motionless to erect subterraneous use corridors along vital roads to pass application lines, including pipes for Sui gas and wires for telephone, internet and electricity. Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) Steering Committee Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, while chairing a projects weekly swell examination assembly here on Wednesday, destined authorities to make arrangements for this purpose. Hassaan also called on a Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to start horticulture work on a finished sections of a metro sight site. He suggested a management deliver straight horticulture to make a some-more visually appealing. He also destined a Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to boost commitment along a underneath construction site of a metro sight during stormy days. Both agencies should entrust their mobile teams for cleanliness and dismissal of low H2O if any, he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.

