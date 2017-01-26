Thursday , 26 January 2017
Energy projects with Germany: Shehbaz vows to boost cooperation

Energy projects with Germany: Shehbaz vows to boost cooperation
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a Behnhard Stable, CEO of German association Lahmeyer International to plead team-work in a appetite sector. Shehbaz communicated with representatives in a German denunciation and his inclination was rarely appreciated. While articulate to a representatives about appetite zone growth in Pakistan, CM Shehbaz pronounced along with required appetite production, choice procedures were also adopted to perform a country’s needs. “Tedious efforts in have been done for a early execution of appetite projects in Punjab. Completion of energy projects in Punjab will discharge a bucket shedding problem soon.”  Shahbaz also asked a German association to work on tiny dams and irrigation projects in a Potohar region. The German representatives voiced compensation over a team-work with a Punjab supervision for destiny projects.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.

