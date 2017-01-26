Link roads blocked: Heavy sleet disrupts life in Galiyat, G-B

Mountainous areas from Galiyat to Gilgit-Baltistan have witnessed a uninformed spell of snowfall. PHOTOS: SHABBIR MIR MOHAMMAD SADAQAT/EXPRESS
ABBOTTABAD/GILGIT: Life in a stately Galiyat hollow once again came to a delay following complicated layer in a region, while a Abbottabad-Murree Road, that is a categorical artery joining traveller points with Abbottabad, was totally blocked. Other couple roads were already buried given a initial layer of winter, paralysing life in a lifelike valley, internal residents and a military told The Express Tribune on Wednesday.
“There is a finish shutdown in a Galiyat hollow following complicated snow”, told Galiyat DSP Jameeur Rehman told The Express Tribune.
Locals pronounced a fourth spell of snow, joined with occasional rain, started lashing Galiyat hollow during a early hours on Monday and continued intermittently compartment Wednesday evening.
Plain areas have perceived adult to dual feet of snow, while aloft altitude areas have available as most as 2.5 feet of snow.
In a issue of a complicated snowfall, vehicular trade on a Abbottabad-Murree Road was dangling completely.
“It is totally blocked, while a middle roads joining several farming localities with Nathiagali and Abbottabad were already blocked,” Rehman added.
He explained that a gloomy opening of a executive hired to transparent a highway was to blame.
On a other hand, Shahid, a emissary of a contractor, pronounced machine was being used to transparent a sleet whenever it stopped entrance down, though during snowfall, it became formidable to keep a highway serviceable as a aspect fast turn slippery.
This explain was, however, refuted by internal proprietor Nadeem Karlal of Namli Maira, who told The Express Tribune that notwithstanding a mangle in layer for a few days, a executive unsuccessful to transparent a couple roads.
He indicted a GDA of bad performance, due to that a Galiyat hollow that attracts tourists during a snowy continue has turn untouched for them
GDA’s spokesperson Ahsan Hameed told that GDA was creation all out efforts for clearing a roads though combined they were confronting problems due to a volume of snowfall. He claimed that a conditions was expected to urge by Thursday.
Gilgit-Baltistan
Meanwhile, in Gilgit a continue warning has been released forecasting complicated sleet and snowfall.
The Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) segment is confronting a brunt of meridian change and is deliberate to be one of a misfortune influenced regions in a nation overdue to vacillating changes in a weather.
The new weather-alert, forecasting complicated rains and layer in a alpine G-B segment is though an impassioned instance of a massacre being wreaked in a area.
The warning is pronounced to be critical in a backdrop of drop caused by floods and landslides in this segment over a past
seven years.
“There are impassioned continue changes moulding adult that might trigger landslides and flooding during a subsequent 3 days,” review a matter released by a emissary commissioner’s bureau on Wednesday.
“People are suggested opposite travelling in areas exposed to landslides.”
According to a statement, people contingency stay divided from lakes and nullahs to equivocate detriment in a segment that environmentalists call a “ticking bomb” for being disposed to several disasters.
Specifically mentioning Haramosh and Bagrote valleys, that is surrounded by 13 freezing lakes, a continue warning asked people to change to safer places from a exposed areas.
Gilgit Deputy Commissioner Hamza Salick asked endangered departments to sojourn on high warning to equivocate emergencies.
Meanwhile, complicated layer paralysed life in Astore and Naltar valleys besides restraint roads amidst subzero temperatures.
According to reports, landslides triggered by rains also blocked Karakoram Highway.
The atmosphere couple between Gilgit, Skardu and Islamabad is already dangling for a final some days.
WWF G-B arch Dr Babar Khan while articulate to The Express Tribune recently pronounced there are 7,000 glaciers in a Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Karakoram ranges and meridian change shaped another 2,500 lakes around them.
“Of these 2,500 lakes, 52 are rarely dangerous and might poise critical threats to a race downstream in box of a slight tremor,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 26th, 2017.
