In this sketch taken on Dec 12, 2016, a sexologist responds to a caller’s query during a girl medical centre by a helpline series in Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
KABUL: “I can't do it though Viagra,” a different Afghan tourist whispered into a phone, heedful of being overheard by his family.
The voice on a other finish of a line was soothing, veteran and reassuring: “Dear brother, don’t be embarrassed. Your problem is not uncommon. We’ll assistance we find a resolution though potential pills.”
In Afghanistan’s conservative, rarely gender-segregated multitude deliberating passionate problems publicly is not usually culturally frowned on though can simply be misconstrued as a pointer of perversion. But a country’s girl have found a non-judgmental crony in a supervision helpline that offers recommendation on banned subjects — from ways to perk adult concentration to erectile dysfunction and even homosexuality.
“If we find recommendation from friends or family members about treating impotence, we will be labelled immoral, shameless or unmanly,” a caller, a immature male in his 20s, told AFP after receiving consultant advice. “This helpline is a blessing,” he added.
Set adult in 2012 with a assistance of a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a girl helpline is run by 10 call centre consultants in Kabul — group and women lerned by a veteran sexologist — who margin hundreds of calls a day from unsettled Afghans. The consultants also offer recommendation to a lovelorn and margin queries on dim subjects such as basin and forced marriage, though about 70 per cent of a calls are about passionate dysfunction, pronounced a centre’s executive Abdullah Shahed.
In this sketch taken on Dec 12, 2016, immature Afghan lady ‘Rayhana’ (L) speaks with a sexologist during a girl medical centre in Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
“Young group call to speak about issues trimming from masturbation to beforehand ejaculation,” Shahed told AFP.
“And immature women call to plead contraception, damaged hymens and a fear of confronting their matrimony night.”
Afghanistan’s flourishing girl race — a 9/11 generation, as it is famous — is mostly ripped between modernity and tradition, between their passionate cravings and their enterprise to be eremite puritans. More than 60 per cent of a race is underneath 25, a towering series in a nation where sex preparation is self-existent in schools and sex counsellors are culturally discharged as a Western concept.
Marriage is mostly a usually opening for restrained passionate desires, as dating or any amicable co-mingling of a sexes is frowned upon. But many immature people can't means a high bride price, a arrange of retreat dowry that group compensate to a girl’s family.
Sexual disappointment and hormonal fury are wordless though pervasive problems, with some experts joining them to a aroused charge ripping a nation apart. “Sex problems mostly lead to domestic abuse, second wives (polygamy) and separation,” Shahed said. “We try to encourage immature and women there is always a approach out. They are not alone.”
The Afghan health method also set adult “youth friendly” clinics in a Afghan collateral final year, that offer face-to-face sessions with counsellors on subjects including sex. That they are busting taboos is clear in a flourishing series of women visiting them.
“I was incompetent to speak about my problems to my mom or my sister,” 21-year-old Rayhana told AFP during one such hospital in Kabul. “But here we can speak openly.”
Among other things, a call centre and clinics find to advise immature Afghans about a dangers of sex addiction, defenceless retort and Viagra abuse.
The small blue tablet — famous locally by innumerable names such as “cobra”, “rocket” and even “family boosting tablet” — was different to many Afghans before a US advance in late 2001 that defeated a Taliban regime. But it is now in high direct in a country.
Such is a recognition in post-Taliban Afghanistan that it was reported a CIA, in an surprising incentive, were charity a potential drug to win over Afghan warlords and chieftains in a fight opposite insurgents. “We advise a callers not to spin to Viagra or drug for their passionate problems,” Shahed said. “Instead we ask them to provide their stress and adopt a healthy lifestyle.”
Often, another banned theme comes adult in a discussions — homosexuality, that is demonised as a deviant passionate behaviour. An oft steady query from callers is: “Is there a heal for homosexuality?”
“Once a lesbian called and complained of basin since her partner was removing married,” Shahed said.
Abdullah pronounced there was small his counsellors could do solely try to assistance a callers find ways to consider about and know their predicament, with questions like “Do we consider we can continue vital as a lesbian in Afghanistan?”
The programme is struggling opposite a prevalent informative conservatism.
In this sketch taken on Dec 12, 2016, immature Afghan lady ‘Rayhana’ arrives for an appointment with a sexologist during a girl medical centre in Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
When Afghan health officials related to a programme recently visited Kabul University for a girl recognition campaign, a series of students angrily indicted them of compelling immorality.
