Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead practical existence business

Barra steped down as Xiaomi’s clamp boss after three-and-a-half-years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Facebook has hired Hugo Barra, a many distinguished tellurian executive during Chinese smartphone builder Xiaomi Inc, to lead a practical existence business including a Oculus unit, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
The 32-year-old Facebook owner has oral about practical existence as an critical partial of a company’s destiny business, generally as a record becomes reduction costly and a uses clearer. Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014, desiring it to be a subsequent vital computing platform.
Earlier this week, Barra pronounced he was stepping down as Xiaomi’s clamp boss after three-and-a-half-years, citing health concerns and a new job.
His exit comes during a time when Xiaomi is perplexing to adjust a strategy. The association pulled behind from several abroad markets, including Singapore and Brazil, in 2016. It is augmenting a offline sell participation and aims to rise synthetic comprehension and internet financial as expansion areas.
Hugo Barra to leave Xiaomi for a purify atmosphere of Silicon Valley
