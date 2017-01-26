Former troops ruler General Ziaul Haq had positive former US boss Ronald Reagan that Pakistan would not build an atomic bomb, personal papers have revealed.
United States’ premier view agency, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a recently declassified papers of 12 million pages, discuss a letter written to a ex-US boss by a afterwards troops dictator.
The minute is an apparent response to Reagan’s progressing summary delivered to Gen Zia by afterwards US envoy Vernon Walters. “I can assure we that we conjunction possess nor have transmitted any designs or specifications of chief weapons components to anyone,” Zia wrote in his respond to Reagan.
Referring his progressing assurances on a subject, Zia cited his remarks to former US boss Jimmy Carter “that Pakistan’s chief programme is wholly pacific and that Pakistan has no goal of appropriation or prolongation chief weapons.”
In another reference, he pronounced “we have no goal whatsoever of posterior any programme that might be geared to a prolongation of chief weapons.”
Pakistan, in 1970s, embarked on a uranium improvement track to acquire chief weapons. The nation conducted chief tests in May 1998, shortly after India’s chief tests, dogmatic itself a chief arms state.
Pakistan positive US it wouldn’t acquire chief bomb, exhibit CIA documents
Former troops ruler General Ziaul Haq had positive former US boss Ronald Reagan that Pakistan would not build an atomic bomb, personal papers have revealed.
United States’ premier view agency, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a recently declassified papers of 12 million pages, discuss a letter written to a ex-US boss by a afterwards troops dictator.
The minute is an apparent response to Reagan’s progressing summary delivered to Gen Zia by afterwards US envoy Vernon Walters. “I can assure we that we conjunction possess nor have transmitted any designs or specifications of chief weapons components to anyone,” Zia wrote in his respond to Reagan.
Referring his progressing assurances on a subject, Zia cited his remarks to former US boss Jimmy Carter “that Pakistan’s chief programme is wholly pacific and that Pakistan has no goal of appropriation or prolongation chief weapons.”
Pakistan conducts initial moody exam of surface-to-surface Ababeel missile
In another reference, he pronounced “we have no goal whatsoever of posterior any programme that might be geared to a prolongation of chief weapons.”
Pakistan, in 1970s, embarked on a uranium improvement track to acquire chief weapons. The nation conducted chief tests in May 1998, shortly after India’s chief tests, dogmatic itself a chief arms state.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Trump orders announcement of weekly list of ...
January 26, 2017
Orwell’s ‘1984’ behind as bestseller amid concentration ...
January 26, 2017
Faryal Makhdoom reveals because she and Amir ...
January 26, 2017
Nasty or nice? Study links celebrity to ...
January 26, 2017