Thursday , 26 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Pakistan positive US it wouldn’t acquire chief bomb, exhibit CIA documents

Pakistan positive US it wouldn’t acquire chief bomb, exhibit CIA documents

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 26, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Pakistan positive US it wouldn’t acquire chief bomb, exhibit CIA documents
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Former troops ruler General Ziaul Haq had positive former US boss Ronald Reagan that Pakistan would not build an atomic bomb, personal papers have revealed.

United States’ premier view agency, a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in a recently declassified papers of 12 million pages, discuss a letter written to a ex-US boss by a afterwards troops dictator.

The minute is an apparent response to Reagan’s progressing summary delivered to Gen Zia by afterwards US envoy Vernon Walters. “I can assure we that we conjunction possess nor have transmitted any designs or specifications of chief weapons components to anyone,” Zia wrote in his respond to Reagan.

Referring his progressing assurances on a subject, Zia cited his remarks to former US boss Jimmy Carter “that Pakistan’s chief programme is wholly pacific and that Pakistan has no goal of appropriation or prolongation chief weapons.”

Pakistan conducts initial moody exam of surface-to-surface Ababeel missile

In another reference, he pronounced “we have no goal whatsoever of posterior any programme that might be geared to a prolongation of chief weapons.”

Pakistan, in 1970s, embarked on a uranium improvement track to acquire chief weapons. The nation conducted chief tests in May 1998, shortly after India’s chief tests, dogmatic itself a chief arms state.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

New York organisation indicted of denying Muslim employees right to pray
Ranbir Kapoor to horde Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Pakistan positive US it wouldn’t acquire chief bomb, exhibit CIA documents
Bahrain military raid targets Shia cleric’s supporters
Salah answers Egypt’s prayers
Zaalima thespian Harshdeep Kaur wants to underline in Coke Studio Pakistan
Trump orders announcement of weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants
Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead practical existence business
Trump debate opposite bureaucracy alarms sovereign workers
Orwell’s ‘1984’ behind as bestseller amid concentration on ‘alternative facts’
Keep out! Ten of world’s tip walls
Saudi Arabia receives initial F-15SA warrior of record-setting weapons order

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions