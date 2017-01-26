Thursday , 26 January 2017
Ranbir Kapoor to horde Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Ranbir Kapoor to horde Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. PHOTO: PINKVILLAAmitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. PHOTO: PINKVILLA

India’s many popular quiz uncover Kaun Banega Crorepati might be returning to china shade though with a lovely twist!

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a uncover for 7 seasons given a pregnancy in 2000 before handing it over to King Khan who unsuccessful to elicit the same adore and greeting from a audience. In 2010, KBC was handed behind to Big B again after a show’s rating plummeted.

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan feels about banning Pakistani artists

However, if rumours are to be believed, KBC will lapse for a ninth deteriorate with a code new host. And, it is nothing other than Ranbir Kapoor!

Anushka Sharma chooses Ranbir Kapoor over Ranveer Singh!

According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir has been roped in to horde a popular show. Will a Tamasha actor succeed where King Khan failed?

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

