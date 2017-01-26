Salah answers Egypt’s prayers

STAYING PUT: Egypt, who have not conceded a idea nonetheless in 2017 AFCON, will now stay in a pier city of Port-Gentil for a last-eight tie opposite Morocco on Sunday evening. PHOTO: AFP
PORT-GENTIL: Mohamed Salah’s thumping early free-kick gave Egypt a 1-0 win opposite Ghana on Wednesday as they hermetic their place in a quarter-finals of a Africa Cup of Nations.
The record seven-time winners of a foe came into a diversion in Port-Gentil usually wanting a pull to be certain of going by though a feat during a hardly half-full track authorised them to leapfrog already-qualified Ghana and finish on tip of Group D.
Hector Cuper’s plain side that has not conceded a idea nonetheless in Gabon will now stay in a pier city of Port-Gentil for a last-eight tie opposite Herve Renard’s Morocco on Sunday evening.
“It’s formidable to come out and play for a draw. We came out to win from a off. we am not as happy with a opening as we would like though we consider given who we were adult opposite we have to be satisfied,” pronounced Cuper.
“We will have a bit of a breather now, rest a bit, and afterwards start meditative about Morocco. Our aspiration is really high and we are going to quarrel to keep surpassing and strech a final stages.”
Ghana, meanwhile, contingency now adult sticks to Oyem in a north of a nation for a quarter-final opposite an considerable DR Congo side, also on Sunday.
“I don’t consider it matters,” pronounced Ghana manager Avram Grant. “I pronounced before a dual teams we could have played were good and it would be a tough game. “I wish a representation there will be better, though I’m not certain about this.”
If going to Oyem does not worry a Black Stars and Grant too most given a state of a aspect in Port-Gentil, an damage to skipper Asamoah Gyan might.
Gyan, creation his 99th general appearance, was looking to measure his 50th idea for his country, though he went down with what looked like a groin damage towards a finish of a initial half and eventually came off.
Jordan Ayew transposed him, though Grant looked ashen-faced during a awaiting of being though his captain for a quarter-final as Ghana demeanour to win a fifth Cup of Nations and a initial given 1982.
“It’s not looking so good though Gyan is a really clever boy,” pronounced Grant when asked about a border of a problem. “We will need to wait and see. We will have a indicate and afterwards we will know better.”
Egypt went in front in a 11th notation interjection to a impulse of impulse from their star male Salah, a Roma actor outstanding home a free-kick on his left feet from 23 yards that left Razak Brimah in a Ghana idea rooted.
Once again a intolerable aspect done issuing football roughly impossible, and chances were few and distant between.
Ghana did press in a second half though usually truly tested Egypt’s 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary twice.
Morocco reject holders Ivory Coast from Africa Cup of Nations
Tunisia jolt Zimbabwe, Algeria ousted
First he spooned divided a absolute long-range strike by Emmanuel Agyemang Badu mid by a second period, and afterwards he flew high to his right to save from Jordan Ayew in a 90th minute.
In a night’s other game, Mali, wanting to win to say wish of staying alive, were hold to a 1-1 pull by already-eliminated Uganda in wily conditions in Oyem.
On a representation left humid by torrential rain, Uganda went in front 20 mins from time interjection to Standard Liege brazen Faruku Miya’s shining strike.
It was Uganda’s initial idea on their lapse to a contest after a 39-year absence, though they could not get a satisfaction win.
Instead, Mali were turn 3 mins later, a considerable Yves Bissouma rifling in a free-kick from entirely 30 yards.
The organisation theatre over, there is now a two-day mangle before a initial dual quarter-finals on Saturday.
Burkina Faso will face Tunisia in a collateral Libreville in a initial of those, before a mouthwatering showdown between Senegal and Cameroon in Franceville.
