New York organisation indicted of denying Muslim employees right to pray

Wheelchairs on standby during a JFK Airport. PHOTO: REUTERS

A firm obliged for providing wheelchair assistance during New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport has been indicted of taste after it allegedly unsuccessful to accommodate Muslim employees’ requests.

A new censure filed before a city’s Commission on Human Rights claimed a association had incited down their requests for breaks to pray, The New York Post reported. It has also been claimed that they were tormented in tie with an accommodation ask during Ramazan over a summer.
Outcry over Hungary’s anti-Islam decree

The firm, that employees 250 people, could be fined as most as  $250,000 if a claims stand corroborated. However, an particular claiming to be compared with a organisation told the announcement that a allegations had “no merit.”

“We will not endure eremite taste of any kind in New York City,” pronounced Hollis Pfitsch, emissary commissioner of a law coercion bureau, according to USA Today. “Employees of each faith have a authorised right to ask eremite accommodations and should not be tormented or discriminated opposite by their employer for requesting mangle time to observe their faith.”

After receiving a censure final week, Pax Assist has 30 days to respond. The association didn’t respond to USA Today’s ask for comment.

This essay creatively seemed on The New York Post.

New York organisation indicted of denying Muslim employees right to pray
