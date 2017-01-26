Bahrain military raid targets Shia cleric’s supporters

Bahraini demonstrators attend a criticism opposite a reversal of a citizenship of tip Bahraini Shia apportion Sheikh Isa Qassim (portrait). PHOTO: AFP
DUBAI: Police in Bahrain carried out a emergence raid on Thursday opposite supporters of a Shia apportion on conference in a Sunni-ruled dominion during that one male was shot and wounded, witnesses said.
Security army intervened in a encampment of Diraz, west of a capital, where protesters have been entertainment sit-ins given authorities revoked Sheikh Isa Qassim’s citizenship in June. He is indicted of sowing narrow-minded groups in a Shia-majority Gulf archipelago, home to a US Fifth Fleet.
A 21-year-old male was hospitalised with a bullet wound to his conduct after a raid, tellurian rights campaigners pronounced quoting a medical source. Dozens of residents in Diraz after staged a criticism chanting slogans antagonistic to a authorities, witnesses said.
The conference of a 75-year-old apportion on charges of bootleg fundraising and income laundering non-stop in July. A new conference is scheduled for Monday. Qassim has also been indicted by a interior method of “serving unfamiliar interests” – an reference to Shia-dominated Iran.
Bahrain has been rocked by disturbance given confidence army dejected Shia-led protests perfectionist a inherent kingdom and an inaugurated primary apportion in 2011.
The conduct of a Shia opposition, Sheikh Ali Salman, was arrested in Dec 2014 and condemned to 9 years in jail after being convicted of inciting hatred.
