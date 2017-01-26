ISLAMABAD: Recent media reports about discontinuing or changing a purpose of a sovereign ombudsman are both startling as good as disappointing, as it involves personification around with an establishment that is successfully delivering according to a prescribed mandate. Pakistan was a initial nation in Asia to settle a bureau of ombudsman in 1983 to calibrate open grievances opposite open institutions, agencies and ministries.
Over a decades, a establishment has achieved intensely good and won acclamation. Even a former arch probity of Supreme Court went on record to praise a opening of a establishment in delivering quick and giveaway probity to a bad and old. International approval can be assessed by a fact that a secretariat of a Asian Ombudsmen Association is in Islamabad, and a Pakistan ombudsman is a stream inaugurated chairman. The many gratifying about this eminent establishment stays a prayers they accept from hundreds of distressed complainants each day, all over a nation and overseas.
Pursuing a severe miracle of redressing 100,000 complaints each year, a establishment might seem to have left over a reach by reviewing a maladministration of some provincial agencies on a orders of a Supreme Court. This penetration into a inviolate domain might have dissapoint some over-possessive, supportive minds. However, such removed studies on differently critical issues of open seductiveness should not be done a means to destroy a well-established, renouned institution.
Anyone who has had firsthand communication with this bureau would interest to a supervision to commence a counsel examination of a preference and let a most indispensable ‘court of a poor’ continue to calibrate a open grievances.
Federal ombudsman
Haroon Sikandar Pasha
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
