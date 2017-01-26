HYDERABAD: Tayyaba’s story has picked adult steam in social, imitation and electronic media, that is a clever pointer of a common alertness as a nation. Even if a chairman possesses extreme energy and position, he contingency not be given shield when it comes to such sum defilement of laws relating to child rights. However, a arch probity of a Islamabad High Court has taken notice of a incident, that is commended and rarely praised by all sections of society.
The hapless doubt still lingers as to because this impecunious lady was out of propagandize in a initial place. Ironically, she is not a usually lady child labour; there are approximately 11 million children operative in a country, half of that are underneath a age of ten. Both, a Constitution and work laws demarcate a practice of children before a age of 14 years in Pakistan. we would like to pull a courtesy of a politicians who especially paint a chosen membrane of a society: they contingency residence a issues of these hapless souls, who make adult a infancy of a country’s population. No bequest is as abounding as honesty.
Tayyaba’s case
HYDERABAD: Tayyaba’s story has picked adult steam in social, imitation and electronic media, that is a clever pointer of a common alertness as a nation. Even if a chairman possesses extreme energy and position, he contingency not be given shield when it comes to such sum defilement of laws relating to child rights. However, a arch probity of a Islamabad High Court has taken notice of a incident, that is commended and rarely praised by all sections of society.
The hapless doubt still lingers as to because this impecunious lady was out of propagandize in a initial place. Ironically, she is not a usually lady child labour; there are approximately 11 million children operative in a country, half of that are underneath a age of ten. Both, a Constitution and work laws demarcate a practice of children before a age of 14 years in Pakistan. we would like to pull a courtesy of a politicians who especially paint a chosen membrane of a society: they contingency residence a issues of these hapless souls, who make adult a infancy of a country’s population. No bequest is as abounding as honesty.
Nasir Soomro
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Mobile cultivation alternative
January 26, 2017
Federal ombudsman
January 26, 2017
Facebook only can’t stop duplicating Snapchat
January 26, 2017
Ranbir Kapoor to horde Kaun Banega Crorepati?
January 26, 2017