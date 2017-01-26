Thursday , 26 January 2017
Tayyaba's case

Tayyaba’s case
HYDERABAD: Tayyaba’s story has picked adult steam in social, imitation and electronic media, that is a clever pointer of a common alertness as a nation. Even if a chairman possesses extreme energy and position, he contingency not be given shield when it comes to such sum defilement of laws relating to child rights. However, a arch probity of a Islamabad High Court has taken notice of a incident, that is commended and rarely praised by all sections of society.

The hapless doubt still lingers as to because this impecunious lady was out of propagandize in a initial place. Ironically, she is not a usually lady child labour; there are approximately 11 million children operative in a country, half of that are underneath a age of ten. Both, a Constitution and work laws demarcate a practice of children before a age of 14 years in Pakistan. we would like to pull a courtesy of a politicians who especially paint a chosen membrane of a society: they contingency residence a issues of these hapless souls, who make adult a infancy of a country’s population. No bequest is as abounding as honesty.

Nasir Soomro

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

