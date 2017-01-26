KARACHI: The special partner to Sindh Chief Minister on minority affairs, Dr Khatumal Jeewan, pronounced on Thursday that sustenance of simple comforts to minorities during their doorstep is among a priorities of a government. He pronounced this while articulate to some leaders of Mirpurkhas who called on him during his office, pronounced a statement. He pronounced that sufficient supports have been allocated by a supervision for execution of growth projects within stipulated time. The special partner pronounced that unsentimental stairs are being taken by a supervision to strengthen confidence of places of ceremony of minorities. Facilitation centres have also been determined during district turn for evident fortitude of a problems of minorities, he added.
Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt priority’
KARACHI: The special partner to Sindh Chief Minister on minority affairs, Dr Khatumal Jeewan, pronounced on Thursday that sustenance of simple comforts to minorities during their doorstep is among a priorities of a government. He pronounced this while articulate to some leaders of Mirpurkhas who called on him during his office, pronounced a statement. He pronounced that sufficient supports have been allocated by a supervision for execution of growth projects within stipulated time. The special partner pronounced that unsentimental stairs are being taken by a supervision to strengthen confidence of places of ceremony of minorities. Facilitation centres have also been determined during district turn for evident fortitude of a problems of minorities, he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
