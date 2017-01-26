Thursday , 26 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt priority’

Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt priority’

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 26, 2017 In Commerce 0
Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt priority’
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: The special partner to Sindh Chief Minister on minority affairs, Dr Khatumal Jeewan, pronounced on Thursday that sustenance of simple comforts to minorities during their doorstep is among a priorities of a government. He pronounced this while articulate to some leaders of Mirpurkhas who called on him during his office, pronounced a statement. He pronounced that sufficient supports have been allocated by a supervision for execution of growth projects within stipulated time. The special partner pronounced that unsentimental stairs are being taken by a supervision to strengthen confidence of places of ceremony of minorities. Facilitation centres have also been determined during district turn for evident fortitude of a problems of minorities, he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt priority’
Mobile cultivation alternative
The UK joins a peace-hunt
International Customs Day: 85,749 bottles of wine destroyed  
Our Afghan interloper race dilemma
Federal ombudsman
PIA: time to call ‘Time’
India shows it’s critical about solar with hulk energy plant
Facebook only can’t stop duplicating Snapchat
4 ways bad childhood nourishment can impact lifelong health
New York organisation indicted of denying Muslim employees right to pray
Ranbir Kapoor to horde Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions