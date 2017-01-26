KARACHI: Low-cost housing schemes will be instituted in a capital soon, pronounced Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) additional director-general Agha Maqsood Abbas. Speaking to media persons during Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he pronounced a vast apportionment of a residents of Karachi include of feeble paid white-collar workers and sustenance of housing to them during reasonable cost is utterly an issue. Abbas pronounced that talks are being hold with officials of a Association of Builders and Developers and SBCA has extended several incentives to a Abad members for a low-cost housing schemes. Abbas pronounced there will be a one-window complement that will also be online to promote people in a province.
Affordable Homes: Low-cost housing to be supposing soon
KARACHI: Low-cost housing schemes will be instituted in a capital soon, pronounced Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) additional director-general Agha Maqsood Abbas. Speaking to media persons during Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he pronounced a vast apportionment of a residents of Karachi include of feeble paid white-collar workers and sustenance of housing to them during reasonable cost is utterly an issue. Abbas pronounced that talks are being hold with officials of a Association of Builders and Developers and SBCA has extended several incentives to a Abad members for a low-cost housing schemes. Abbas pronounced there will be a one-window complement that will also be online to promote people in a province.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt ...
January 26, 2017
Our Afghan interloper race dilemma
January 26, 2017
India shows it’s critical about solar with ...
January 26, 2017
New York organisation indicted of denying Muslim ...
January 26, 2017