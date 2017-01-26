Thursday , 26 January 2017
Affordable Homes: Low-cost housing to be supposing soon 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 26, 2017 In Commerce 0
Affordable Homes: Low-cost housing to be supposing soon 
KARACHI: Low-cost housing schemes will be instituted in a capital soon, pronounced Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) additional director-general Agha Maqsood Abbas. Speaking to media persons during Karachi Press Club on Thursday, he pronounced a vast apportionment of a residents of Karachi include of feeble paid white-collar workers and sustenance of housing to them during reasonable cost is utterly an issue. Abbas pronounced that talks are being hold with officials of a Association of Builders and Developers and SBCA has extended several incentives to a Abad members for a low-cost housing schemes. Abbas pronounced there will be a one-window complement that will also be online to promote people in a province.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

