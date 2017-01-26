Thursday , 26 January 2017
International Customs Day: 85,749 bottles of wine destroyed  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 26, 2017 In International 0
Customs officials destroy bottles of wine on International Customs Day. PHOTO: INPCustoms officials destroy bottles of wine on International Customs Day. PHOTO: INP

To symbol International Customs Day, Pakistan Customs distinguished with a flag-hoisting rite and a march during Customs House, where a convention was hold afterwards. The arch guest of a celebrations was Nasir Masroor, a etiquette member from a Federal Board of Revenue. He gave out appreciation certificates to a best performer officer. This was followed by a drop of 85,749 bottles of liquor, 147,933 cans of beer, 9,672kg of charas, 5kg of heroin and other items, such as gutka. The eventuality was attended by a vast series of officials from several embassies, and member of a Anti-Narcotics Force, a Coast Guards and others. The Customs officials also gave a minute lecture to a media.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

