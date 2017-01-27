Friday , 27 January 2017
Hiring of VCs: Lobbying heats adult as shortlisting draws closer

PESHAWAR: Lobbying for a slots of clamp chancellor (VC) during around a dozen public-sector universities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) has strong as a time for a final preference is sketch closer. Over 300 possibilities have practical for a posts of VCs during 11 opposite universities in a K-P.

In Sep 2016, a K-P’s Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department published attention for a posts in 9 open zone universities. These enclosed Charsadda’s Bacha Khan University, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Nowshera’s Shuhada-e-Army Public School University of Technology, Swabi University, Peshawar University, Haripur University, Bannu University of Science Technology, Peshawar’s University of Engineering and Technology, and Karak’s Khushal Khan Khattak University.

However, in Dec 2016 a endangered dialect also advertised for slots of a VCS during dual other universities – Peshawar’s Khyber Medical University and Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University.

According to an official, a possibilities have strong domestic lobbying to get a desired positions.

“Most possibilities are lobbying to get a tip container during Peshawar University, Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University and Peshawar’ Khyber Medical University and they started coming domestic personalities,” he said.

He pronounced this time a Academic Search Committee has been constituted underneath territory 12 (2) of a K-P Universities Amendment Act 2016 and this cabinet will shortlist possibilities for a slots.

“The cabinet will advise 3 names for any university to a K-P arch apportion for final capitulation while afterwards a final name will be send to a K-P governor, who is a chancellor of all universities,” he said. “Short-listing of possibilities is underway and new VCs will be allocated by February,” he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

 

