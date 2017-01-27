Friday , 27 January 2017
Zehri vows for prepared Balochistan vision

Zehri vows for prepared Balochistan vision
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has vowed to materialize a prophesy of an prepared Balochistan, observant to grasp that idea all complicated mandate of preparation to sight a younger era of a range would be fulfilled.

He voiced these views during a gathering on a doing of Chief Minister Balochistan 2016-17 laptop intrigue on Thursday.

The provincial supervision has allocated Rs500 million during a stream mercantile year for a CM laptop intrigue to squeeze 10,000 laptops by Mar 2017. The laptops would be distributed by Jun 2017.

The assembly motionless that 10% laptops would be distributed on consequence during a provincial turn while a rest would be distributed during a Union Council turn also on consequence so that no area of a range is neglected.

Zehri said: “I wish to yield this trickery to a girl of Balochistan who should advantage from it.”

He pronounced information record would be promoted in a range so that students get jobs. He combined a supervision would continue to support tough operative students.

On a occasion, a arch apportion also systematic despotic movement opposite spook schools and spook teachers, and destined a authorities endangered to benefaction him a news in this regard.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

