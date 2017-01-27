Friday , 27 January 2017
Corridor of progress: CPEC will move mercantile revolution: Rajwana

Corridor of progress: CPEC will move mercantile revolution: Rajwana
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana pronounced on Thursday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would move mercantile series in South Asia besides strengthening economy in a region.

He voiced these perspective while addressing a rite hold in tie with a International Customs Day hold during Alhamra Hall.

The administrator pronounced a World Customs Organisation (WCO) has dedicated 2017 for extended coercion underneath a aphorism “Data Analysis for effective limit management”.

He pronounced information record was a best apparatus for information analysis. It was good that a etiquette dialect has done good use of information record and over a years, it has done good strides in a margin of automation by building one of a best tradition clearway systems in a region, a administrator remarked.

Rajwana pronounced it was a matter of good compensation that automation had been done to rise linkages with other departments and it would safeguard some-more clarity and comforts for a business community.

The administrator congratulated a etiquette dialect on a coronation of a program to check smuggling.

The program has been grown in partnership with a Punjab Information Technology Board to guard bootlegging activities.

“The nation is relocating towards swell and a sacrifices of a Pakistan Army soldiers, trusting children of Army Public School, Peshawar, students of Charsadda University and law coercion agencies will not go to waste,” a administrator said.

He pronounced a Overseas Pakistanis Commission has also been set adult that was operative to calibrate a problems of a abroad Pakistanis on priority basis.

Rajawna pronounced a supervision was good wakeful of a problems of expatriates and all probable stairs were being taken to solve their issues.

Later, a administrator also visited a muster of posters on “Role of Customs dialect in growth of Pakistan”.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.

 

