LAHORE: The City District Government Lahore (CDGL) will reintroduce registration plates for handcarts roaming around in a city, pronounced Mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashar Javaid in a assembly hold during Town Hall on Thursday.
He destined city officers to contention their proposals about registration of handcarts, offered line of daily use on city’s categorical roads. He serve destined them to make certain no businessman parks his handcart on categorical roads and concede them to sell their products on tiny streets in residential areas.
The city officers were asked to check building skeleton of marriage halls, quite those that were built after 2014 and contention a list of party gymnasium violating government’s process to mayor’s office. He also educated them to ready lists of underneath construction houses, shops and plazas in their areas.
The city officers should make margin visits instead of sitting in their offices and safeguard sustenance of best metropolitan services to common man, he said.
Registration plates: CDGL to register handcarts once again
LAHORE: The City District Government Lahore (CDGL) will reintroduce registration plates for handcarts roaming around in a city, pronounced Mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashar Javaid in a assembly hold during Town Hall on Thursday.
He destined city officers to contention their proposals about registration of handcarts, offered line of daily use on city’s categorical roads. He serve destined them to make certain no businessman parks his handcart on categorical roads and concede them to sell their products on tiny streets in residential areas.
The city officers were asked to check building skeleton of marriage halls, quite those that were built after 2014 and contention a list of party gymnasium violating government’s process to mayor’s office. He also educated them to ready lists of underneath construction houses, shops and plazas in their areas.
The city officers should make margin visits instead of sitting in their offices and safeguard sustenance of best metropolitan services to common man, he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Corridor of progress: CPEC will move mercantile ...
January 27, 2017
Tayyaba’s case
January 26, 2017
Mobile cultivation alternative
January 26, 2017
Federal ombudsman
January 26, 2017