Several challenges: Under new leadership, LCWU aims high

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University’s newly allocated provisional vice-chancellor intends to commence several executive changes during a varsity, including employing full-time employees on executive positions.
The LCWU is confronting several challenges, including expertise members operative on additional assign on pivotal positions, Dr Rukhsana Kausar pronounced while articulate to The Express Tribune.
She suggested that a controller examination, registrar and treasurer were operative on additional assign and she wanted to make permanent employing on these pivotal posts. She combined that some dialect heads were also portion on additional charge. “We have advertised for some positions and a preference house will be hold on Jan 30,” she added.
Dr Rukhsana took provisional assign of a LCWU on Dec 28 after a preference of a Lahore High Court. The university, initial determined as a college for girls in 1922, was postulated a licence in 2002 and has both middle and aloft preparation programmes. Currently, a university has over 18,000 enrolled students, out of that 4,000 are enrolled in a middle programmes while 11,000 are students of a aloft preparation programmes.
She pronounced that space was a vital jump for a university and it was a plea to accommodate a tyro race in a campus. She combined that she was watchful for a Punjab government’s committed land for a Kala Shah Kaku Campus.
“A identical joining has been done for a Jhang Campus and a new hostel for a categorical Lahore campus,” she said, adding that a varsity was watchful for both to be fulfilled.
Another extreme change for a varsity would be how it teaches a middle programme. Dr Rukhsana wants to sinecure eccentric expertise for a middle programme and give some-more time for a stream expertise to work on research. She said, “The students during a middle turn need a opposite turn of grooming, while during a aloft preparation turn a opposite training methodology is used. For this purpose, we wish to apart a college and university faculties.”
“I wish to deliver another change in process that no other open zone university has nonetheless made. we wants to deliver a process of decentralisation during all levels and dialect heads will be authorised to make some process and bill associated decisions independently,” she said.
She combined she believed that there should be liberty for departments as this would move about healthy foe among a departments of a varsity. Another change from a normal senior-first process of open zone universities that she wanted to move is to install younger expertise members in opposite committees of a varsity. She combined that this would give executive bearing to newer expertise members and move uninformed ideas.
She has already instituted a paper-free workplace policy, where all notifications are sent by email rather than sealed on paper.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
