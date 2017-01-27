Need of a hour: To boost cultivation output, ‘use of record is a must’

LAHORE: Participants of a convention hold on Thursday stressed a need for regulating modernized record to urge and rise a tillage sector.
The convention organized by a Centre for Governance and Public Management (CGPM) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), focused on providing structured feedback and suggestions on a breeze Punjab Agriculture Policy prepared by a Punjab Agriculture Commission. CGPM Director Dr Ahsan Rana moderated a seminar.
While deliberating a Punjab Agriculture Policy draft, a participants suggested that an augmenting use of record was indispensable for a alleviation of tillage practices.
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad highlighted a extended outlines of a policy, after that a participants discussed in fact a hurdles faced by cultivation in Punjab and a due process responses.
Participants of a convention enclosed Syed Babar Ali, LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Sohail Naqvi, LUMS expertise members, alumni of Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) Executive Certificate in Agribusiness Management (ECAM) and agribusiness leaders.
Dr Iqrar common a process proposals on 9 extended issues associated to Punjab’s agriculture. These issues include: capability increase, bettering to meridian change, misery alleviation, submit subsidies, cultivation investigate and extension, improving seed provision, cultivation furnish markets, genetically mutated crops, and assembly globalisation challenges.
These process proposals stressed a need for augmenting use of technology, alleviation in tillage practices, augmenting investment in rural RD, and building a some-more strong authorised and institutional infrastructure.
While commenting on a breeze Punjab Agriculture Policy, Syed Babar Ali identified a exponentially flourishing race as a pivotal plea inspiring rural productivity, modernisation, and supervision efforts to assuage poverty. Other discussants combined their submit associated to a purpose of a supervision and private enterprises, a need for vital prioritising, ensuring that cultivation gets a significance of a primary attention in Pakistan, and formulating adequate cost incentives for tiny farmers.
In his final remarks, LUMS SDSB vanguard Dr Jawad Syed pronounced new technology, softened genetics, entrance to markets (virtual and physical), and viable credit marketplace were executive for improving rural productivity.
“Then there are outmost factors, such as domestic economy, governance, meridian change, globalisation and general competition. Research advocacy and stakeholder activism was strongly connected; therefore, there is a need to foster and inspire stakeholder activism,” Dr Jawad said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
