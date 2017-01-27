Qamar Zaman Chaudhry writes his comments during a NAB Lahore office. PHOTO: ONLINE
LAHORE: Pakistan’s ranking in a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has softened significantly and Pakistan is being deliberate a purpose indication among South Asian countries in a efforts opposite corruption, pronounced National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Thursday.
While addressing officers of NAB Lahore business during a two-day final event of a annual inspection, he pronounced Pakistan’s ranking in a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has softened as per a latest news of Transparency International (TI) of 2016. Besides TI, eccentric inhabitant and general watchdogs like Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) and World Economic Forum (WEF) have also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to quell corruption.
Qamar pronounced that expulsion of crime was a inhabitant avocation and also a common shortcoming of all segments of a country.
He emphasised on NAB officers to double their efforts for expulsion of crime by adopting zero-tolerance process opposite a board. Since a inception, he said.
Getting better: Eradicating crime a inhabitant duty: Qamar
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry writes his comments during a NAB Lahore office. PHOTO: ONLINE
LAHORE: Pakistan’s ranking in a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has softened significantly and Pakistan is being deliberate a purpose indication among South Asian countries in a efforts opposite corruption, pronounced National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Thursday.
While addressing officers of NAB Lahore business during a two-day final event of a annual inspection, he pronounced Pakistan’s ranking in a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has softened as per a latest news of Transparency International (TI) of 2016. Besides TI, eccentric inhabitant and general watchdogs like Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) and World Economic Forum (WEF) have also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to quell corruption.
Qamar pronounced that expulsion of crime was a inhabitant avocation and also a common shortcoming of all segments of a country.
He emphasised on NAB officers to double their efforts for expulsion of crime by adopting zero-tolerance process opposite a board. Since a inception, he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Surging fires: Six workers harmed in shoe ...
January 27, 2017
Need of a hour: To boost cultivation ...
January 27, 2017
Affordable Homes: Low-cost housing to be supposing ...
January 26, 2017
Minority Affairs: ‘Provision of comforts is govt ...
January 26, 2017