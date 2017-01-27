Deal agreed: Turkish organisation to set adult 100MW solar plant in Bahawalpur

LAHORE: To yield inexpensive electricity to people in Bahawalpur, a Punjab supervision has reigned in a Turkish association to set adult a 100MW solar appetite plant during Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park within a stipulated time of 6 months.
Under a agreement sealed on Thursday between Punjab and Zorlu Enerji Holding, a Turkish organisation will yield electricity during a rate of 6 cents per unit.
Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a arch guest during a signing rite hold in Model Town, where provincial ministers, Turkish Counsel General Serdar Deniz and Zorlu Energi Holding’s member were also present.
While a supervision has authorised 6 months for a execution of a appetite project, Shehbaz urged a Turkish organisation to finish this plant in 4 months. The supervision also handed over a papers of a land to a company.
The arch apportion pronounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his new outing to Pakistan had positive him of all-out support to finish appetite outages in a country. He combined that other Turkish companies were prepared to settle some-more projects in Punjab.
Terming a agreement a ‘welcome step’, Shehbaz pronounced this plan was a initial pierce towards finale a appetite crises, that is a categorical reason for a scruffy economy of Pakistan.
He criticised a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for gripping rates of electricity on a high end, anticipating solar projects would assistance to revoke a prices dynamic by a appetite regulatory authority.
The CM pronounced that earning distinction should never be a priority of any supervision establishment and rather it should be open service.
Despite prolonged marches and sit-ins, Shehbaz said, a supervision had already finished a 100MW solar appetite plan and was operative on a 3,600MW gas appetite plan also.
During his speech, he also bashed leaders of a both a heading domestic parties, observant a republic was wakeful of a allegation debate opposite a PML-N government.
“Mr Niazi has finished zero for a people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he pronounced while referring to Imran Khan. “He has dedicated all his efforts towards a allegation debate instead of portion a people underneath his party’s rule.”
Without fixing former boss Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz purported that leaders with millions of dollars stashed abroad were bustling creation fake accusations opposite a provincial and sovereign governments.
He appealed to a politicians to do binding politics and solve a problems of a people of Sindh, Balochistan, K-P and Punjab. “Time has come that allegations, lies, pomposity and wrong statements should be avoided and work is indeed finished for a gratification of a people,” Shehbaz said.
He also stressed a need for environment adult low-cost appetite projects so that electricity could be supposing to a people during cheaper rates. By June, he added, 1,320MW Sahiwal spark appetite plan will be finished and work on dual hydel projects of 4,000MW and 4,500MW was also underneath way.
The Zorlu CEO voiced a wish that some-more identical projects would be determined and betrothed that each bid would be done to finish this plan before 6 months. “Pakistan is a second home and a series of Turk companies are already operative with a Punjab government,” he added.
Turk Consul General pronounced a agreement sealed between Turk Company and Punjab supervision would outcome in enhancing mercantile team-work between a dual countries.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 27th, 2017.
