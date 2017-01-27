French President Francois Hollande delivers a debate during a discussion on health during a city gymnasium in Poitiers, western France on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN: French President Francois Hollande pronounced on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration poses “challenges” for Europe.
“Let’s pronounce really frankly, there are challenges, there are a hurdles a US administration poses to a trade rules, as good as to a ability to solve conflicts around a world,” Hollande pronounced in Berlin.
“So we of march have to speak to Donald Trump given he was selected by a Americans to be their president,” he pronounced during a corner press discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Trump has unsettled his normal European allies with a operation of radical process plans, from job NATO “obsolete” to announcing he would slice adult a designed transatlantic trade plan.
The billionaire boss is due Friday to accommodate British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to lead her nation out of a EU after final year’s Brexit vote, in his initial central assembly with a unfamiliar leader.
Hollande says Trump order poses ‘challenges’ for Europe
French President Francois Hollande delivers a debate during a discussion on health during a city gymnasium in Poitiers, western France on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN: French President Francois Hollande pronounced on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration poses “challenges” for Europe.
“Let’s pronounce really frankly, there are challenges, there are a hurdles a US administration poses to a trade rules, as good as to a ability to solve conflicts around a world,” Hollande pronounced in Berlin.
“So we of march have to speak to Donald Trump given he was selected by a Americans to be their president,” he pronounced during a corner press discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
France’s Hollande congratulates Trump, warns of duration of uncertainty
“But we also have to do so with a European self-assurance and a graduation of a interests and a values.”
Merkel, but mentioning Trump by name, said: “We see that tellurian conditions are changing dramatically and quickly.”
“And we contingency respond to these new challenges, both in terms of fortifying a giveaway multitude and fortifying giveaway trade, as good as in terms of a mercantile challenges.”
Hollande and Trump concluded to “clarify” pivotal issues including Middle East
Trump has unsettled his normal European allies with a operation of radical process plans, from job NATO “obsolete” to announcing he would slice adult a designed transatlantic trade plan.
The billionaire boss is due Friday to accommodate British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to lead her nation out of a EU after final year’s Brexit vote, in his initial central assembly with a unfamiliar leader.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Umar Akmal — a rubbish of world-class ...
January 27, 2017
Cloud boosts Microsoft as it absorbs LinkedIn
January 27, 2017
Afghan ensure reportedly killed in cross-border firing
January 27, 2017
Putin, Trump to pronounce by phone for ...
January 27, 2017