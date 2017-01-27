Friday , 27 January 2017
Hollande says Trump order poses ‘challenges’ for Europe

French President Francois Hollande delivers a debate during a discussion on health during a city gymnasium in Poitiers, western France on Jan 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

BERLIN: French President Francois Hollande pronounced on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration poses “challenges” for Europe.

“Let’s pronounce really frankly, there are challenges, there are a hurdles a US administration poses to a trade rules, as good as to a ability to solve conflicts around a world,” Hollande pronounced in Berlin.

“So we of march have to speak to Donald Trump given he was selected by a Americans to be their president,” he pronounced during a corner press discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

France’s Hollande congratulates Trump, warns of duration of uncertainty

“But we also have to do so with a European self-assurance and a graduation of a interests and a values.”

Merkel, but mentioning Trump by name, said: “We see that tellurian conditions are changing dramatically and quickly.”

“And we contingency respond to these new challenges, both in terms of fortifying a giveaway multitude and fortifying giveaway trade, as good as in terms of a mercantile challenges.”

Hollande and Trump concluded to “clarify” pivotal issues including Middle East

Trump has unsettled his normal European allies with a operation of radical process plans, from job NATO “obsolete” to announcing he would slice adult a designed transatlantic trade plan.

The billionaire boss is due Friday to accommodate British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to lead her nation out of a EU after final year’s Brexit vote, in his initial central assembly with a unfamiliar leader.

