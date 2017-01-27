Friday , 27 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 27, 2017 In Sports 0
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Babar's ton was a initial after Zaheer Abbas(1981) to measure a century opposite Australia Down Under. PHOTO: AFPBabar's ton was a initial after Zaheer Abbas(1981) to measure a century opposite Australia Down Under. PHOTO: AFP

Babar’s ton was a initial after Zaheer Abbas(1981) to measure a century opposite Australia Down Under. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam entered a tip 10 of a International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI rankings for batsmen on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who scored 100 off 109 balls in a final of a 5 ODIs opposite Australia, jumped 5 places to strech a 10th arrange for a really initial time.

His century was a initial by a Pakistani batsman opposite Australia Down Under given Zaheer Abbas scored one in 1981. He managed to measure 282 runs in a series.

Earlier, Babar became a corner fastest to strech 1,000 runs in ODIs to be named with a likes of Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Quinton De Kock. Also, he is a fastest Pakistani to measure 1,000 runs violence Azhar Ali who achieved a attainment in 23 outings.

5 things we learnt from Pakistan’s better to Australia in final ODI

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan managed 250 runs opposite Australia in a ODI array pleasantness 3 half-centuries. He also changed adult in a rankings to a career best 53rd position.

Warner on top

Australian swashbuckling left-hand opener David Warner changed to a tip of a ODI rankings for a initial time in his career pleasantness dual centuries opposite Pakistan in a recently resolved series.

The 30-year-old leapfrogged South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian skipper Virat Kohli to pierce 19 points transparent of a former after scoring 367 runs in 5 matches.

Australia hang adult Pakistan ODI array 4-1

With a ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be played from Jun 1 compartment 18, Warner hopes his form will assistance him beam Australia to their third trophy.

“It is a outrageous year for one-day cricket with a ICC Champions Trophy after this year and we am anticipating we can take my good form into that contest and assistance Australia lift a prize for a third time,” Warner told ICC.

He combined that his categorical concentration is to win matches for a team. “It is always a good honour to accept these accolades, though from my perspective, my pursuit is to put the group into winning positions and we have been advantageous that we have been means to do that,” he said.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

German announcement reveals some-more papers joining Maryam Nawaz to London flats
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10
Umar Akmal — a rubbish of world-class talent
Not failing for a Hollywood project, says Anushka Sharma
Israeli military griddle Netanyahu for a third time
Now wise sleet bondage to your automobile is as elementary as press of a button
Hollande says Trump order poses ‘challenges’ for Europe
Uber driver: singular pursuit for hard-up French suburban youth
British PM woos US lawmakers forward of Trump meeting
Cloud boosts Microsoft as it absorbs LinkedIn
Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump art installation
Arthur identifies dual reasons for Pakistan’s bad opening in Australia

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions