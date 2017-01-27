ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

Babar’s ton was a initial after Zaheer Abbas(1981) to measure a century opposite Australia Down Under. PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam entered a tip 10 of a International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI rankings for batsmen on Friday.
The 22-year-old, who scored 100 off 109 balls in a final of a 5 ODIs opposite Australia, jumped 5 places to strech a 10th arrange for a really initial time.
His century was a initial by a Pakistani batsman opposite Australia Down Under given Zaheer Abbas scored one in 1981. He managed to measure 282 runs in a series.
Earlier, Babar became a corner fastest to strech 1,000 runs in ODIs to be named with a likes of Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Quinton De Kock. Also, he is a fastest Pakistani to measure 1,000 runs violence Azhar Ali who achieved a attainment in 23 outings.
With a ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be played from Jun 1 compartment 18, Warner hopes his form will assistance him beam Australia to their third trophy.
“It is a outrageous year for one-day cricket with a ICC Champions Trophy after this year and we am anticipating we can take my good form into that contest and assistance Australia lift a prize for a third time,” Warner told ICC.
He combined that his categorical concentration is to win matches for a team. “It is always a good honour to accept these accolades, though from my perspective, my pursuit is to put the group into winning positions and we have been advantageous that we have been means to do that,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan managed 250 runs opposite Australia in a ODI array pleasantness 3 half-centuries. He also changed adult in a rankings to a career best 53rd position.
Warner on top
Australian swashbuckling left-hand opener David Warner changed to a tip of a ODI rankings for a initial time in his career pleasantness dual centuries opposite Pakistan in a recently resolved series.
The 30-year-old leapfrogged South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian skipper Virat Kohli to pierce 19 points transparent of a former after scoring 367 runs in 5 matches.
