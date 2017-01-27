Friday , 27 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show

PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 27, 2017 In Sports 0
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Aamir Liaquat Hussain. PHOTO: FILEAamir Liaquat Hussain. PHOTO: FILE

Aamir Liaquat Hussain. PHOTO: FILE

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) released on Friday a uncover means notice to Bol News for defying a media regulator’s orders of not airing anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’.

PEMRA bans Amir Liaquat over loathing speech

“Aamir Liaquat not usually hosted a pronounced programme though also seemed in a promo on a TV shade a same day orders were released and conveyed to a Bol News management,” pronounced a statement.

The media watchdog had criminialized Aamir from appearing on any TV uncover for “preaching hate”.

“Aamir Liaquat is taboo from delivering, on all other channels, any loathing speech, dogmatic anyone as ‘kaafir’ or ‘ghaddar’, as underneath a Constitution of Pakistan, it is a disdainful office of council or a fair Superior Judiciary,” Pemra had said.

The notice sought a respond from a channel’s government within 7 days unwell which, could outcome in “imposition of fine, suspension/revocation of permit and authorised record underneath a Pemra bidding 2002 as nice by a Pemra (Amendment) Act-2007”.

Jibran Nasir moves PEMRA opposite Amir Liaquat over heresy allegations

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi military had purebred an FIR opposite Aamir and a tip government of Bol News.

The FIR, purebred on censure of romantic Jibran Nasir, charged Amir, Bol CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Senior Executive Vice-President Amir Zia, Bureau Chief Faysal Aziz Khan and several others with “criminal intimidation, insult with vigilant to incite crack of peace, acts of terrorism, inciting hatred, and formulating polite commotion” underneath a Pakistan Penal Code and a Anti-Terrorism Act.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

India’s tip justice says no to inhabitant anathema on cow slaughter
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show
Kung Fu Yoga to spearhead import of Chinese films in Pakistan
German announcement reveals some-more papers joining Maryam Nawaz to London flats
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10
Umar Akmal — a rubbish of world-class talent
Not failing for a Hollywood project, says Anushka Sharma
Israeli military griddle Netanyahu for a third time
Now wise sleet bondage to your automobile is as elementary as press of a button
Hollande says Trump order poses ‘challenges’ for Europe
Uber driver: singular pursuit for hard-up French suburban youth
British PM woos US lawmakers forward of Trump meeting

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions