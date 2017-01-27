PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) released on Friday a uncover means notice to Bol News for defying a media regulator’s orders of not airing anchorperson Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’.
“Aamir Liaquat not usually hosted a pronounced programme though also seemed in a promo on a TV shade a same day orders were released and conveyed to a Bol News management,” pronounced a statement.
The media watchdog had criminialized Aamir from appearing on any TV uncover for “preaching hate”.
“Aamir Liaquat is taboo from delivering, on all other channels, any loathing speech, dogmatic anyone as ‘kaafir’ or ‘ghaddar’, as underneath a Constitution of Pakistan, it is a disdainful office of council or a fair Superior Judiciary,” Pemra had said.
The notice sought a respond from a channel’s government within 7 days unwell which, could outcome in “imposition of fine, suspension/revocation of permit and authorised record underneath a Pemra bidding 2002 as nice by a Pemra (Amendment) Act-2007”.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi military had purebred an FIR opposite Aamir and a tip government of Bol News.
The FIR, purebred on censure of romantic Jibran Nasir, charged Amir, Bol CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Senior Executive Vice-President Amir Zia, Bureau Chief Faysal Aziz Khan and several others with “criminal intimidation, insult with vigilant to incite crack of peace, acts of terrorism, inciting hatred, and formulating polite commotion” underneath a Pakistan Penal Code and a Anti-Terrorism Act.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain. PHOTO: FILE
