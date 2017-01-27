KARACHI: Rangers recovered a outrageous cache of arms during a raid, conducted on a tip-off, during an dull prosaic in Lyari area on Friday. The cache of arms enclosed 4 303 rifles, 4 SMG rifles, dual G-3 rifles, 3 9mm pistols, a 0.22 rifle, a LMG rifle, a 12-bore repeater and dual mini Kalashnikovs including 16,832 rounds of bullets, review a press matter released by a paramilitary force. Apart from a arms, Rangers also recovered 301 palm grenades and several accessories used for arms including gun handles, physique cover, silencers and gas masks. The matter mentioned that recovered cache of arms and ammunitions belonged to a Uzair Baloch organisation and was ostensible to be used for targeted murdering and to mellow assent in a city.
Raid In Lyari: Huge cache of weapons seized
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
