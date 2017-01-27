Friday , 27 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 

Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 27, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

HYDERABAD: SSP Irfan Baloch consummated a services of 4 policemen for their purported loosening in avocation in a box of a abduction of a baby from Civil sanatorium on Jan 21. The military orator pronounced that 4 constables deployed during a sanatorium for confidence – Aqeel Ahmed, Raja Shahzad, Younus Ali and Zahid Pervez – had been discharged from service. He pronounced that a SSP had constituted a special review team, comprising a Cantonment ASP, Crime Investigation Agency incharge and DSP and SHO of a Market military station, to examine a matter. The group was examining closed-circuit radio footage from a sanatorium and interrogating a staff, he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

The barriers go up
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 
Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP
CPI gets mauled by Panama Papers
A healthy batch exchange
District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  
Raid In Lyari: Huge cache of weapons seized 
India’s tip justice says no to inhabitant anathema on cow slaughter
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show
Kung Fu Yoga to spearhead import of Chinese films in Pakistan
German announcement reveals some-more papers joining Maryam Nawaz to London flats
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions