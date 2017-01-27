LARKANA: The Larkana district military raided several areas and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug-peddlers, admitted offenders and absconders and also seized weapons and ammunition, disclosed military sources on Friday. On a orders of a Larkana SSP, Kamran Nawaz Panjota, teams from opposite military stations conducted a series of raids. Bakrani military station, Waleed military station, Baqapur military station, Haidry military station, Hydery military hire Larkana city, Naudero military station, Ratodero military hire and other military stations conducted raids via a district. Notorious criminals, drug-peddlers and absconders in several cases such as Hameer Jatoi, Bilal Abro, Sadam Rang, Saleem Bugti, Amjad Kalhoro, Riaz Gadharo, Sadam Kahros, Ghulam Hussain Lohar, Shahnawaz Kalhoro, Barkat Brohi, Shamsu Abdullah, Irfan Mirjat, Ghulam Shabbir Shar, Ghazi Rind, Gulzar Channa and others were arrested. Drugs, arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military have purebred cases opposite a indicted and serve review is underneath way.
District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids
LARKANA: The Larkana district military raided several areas and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug-peddlers, admitted offenders and absconders and also seized weapons and ammunition, disclosed military sources on Friday. On a orders of a Larkana SSP, Kamran Nawaz Panjota, teams from opposite military stations conducted a series of raids. Bakrani military station, Waleed military station, Baqapur military station, Haidry military station, Hydery military hire Larkana city, Naudero military station, Ratodero military hire and other military stations conducted raids via a district. Notorious criminals, drug-peddlers and absconders in several cases such as Hameer Jatoi, Bilal Abro, Sadam Rang, Saleem Bugti, Amjad Kalhoro, Riaz Gadharo, Sadam Kahros, Ghulam Hussain Lohar, Shahnawaz Kalhoro, Barkat Brohi, Shamsu Abdullah, Irfan Mirjat, Ghulam Shabbir Shar, Ghazi Rind, Gulzar Channa and others were arrested. Drugs, arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military have purebred cases opposite a indicted and serve review is underneath way.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.
