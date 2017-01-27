Friday , 27 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  

District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 27, 2017 In Sports 0
District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LARKANA: The Larkana district military raided several areas and arrested many outlaws, criminals, drug-peddlers, admitted offenders and absconders and also seized weapons and ammunition, disclosed military sources on Friday. On a orders of a Larkana SSP, Kamran Nawaz Panjota, teams from opposite military stations conducted a series of raids. Bakrani military station, Waleed military station, Baqapur military station, Haidry military station, Hydery military hire Larkana city, Naudero military station, Ratodero military hire and other military stations conducted raids via a district. Notorious criminals, drug-peddlers and absconders in several cases such as Hameer Jatoi, Bilal Abro, Sadam Rang, Saleem Bugti, Amjad Kalhoro, Riaz Gadharo, Sadam Kahros, Ghulam Hussain Lohar, Shahnawaz Kalhoro, Barkat Brohi, Shamsu Abdullah, Irfan Mirjat, Ghulam Shabbir Shar, Ghazi Rind, Gulzar Channa and others were arrested. Drugs, arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military have purebred cases opposite a indicted and serve review is underneath way.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 28th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

The barriers go up
Negligence: Four policemen dismissed 
Switching loyalties: 120 domestic activists join PPP
CPI gets mauled by Panama Papers
A healthy batch exchange
District-Wide Action: Criminals arrested during several raids  
Raid In Lyari: Huge cache of weapons seized 
India’s tip justice says no to inhabitant anathema on cow slaughter
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to Bol News for airing Amir Liaquat show
Kung Fu Yoga to spearhead import of Chinese films in Pakistan
German announcement reveals some-more papers joining Maryam Nawaz to London flats
ICC rankings: Babar Azam breaks into ODI tip 10

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions